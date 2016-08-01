Sky Sport: Schick is doubtful for #RomaSamp. No word why yet — Matthew Klimberg (@KlimbergCalcio) January 28, 2018

With next year’s Champions League hopes dwindling with each dropped point, Roma is hoping for a strong showing Sunday evening against Sampdoria. However, if they’re to turn their recent tide of results, they’ll likely need to do it without Patrick Schick.Late Sunday morning, Sky Sport Italia reported that the Czech forward is doubtful for the clash at San Siro.No reason was immediately given, but it’s believed to be a physical problem. Stay tuned to CalcioMercato.com for updates on Schick’s situation.