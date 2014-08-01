Ferrero confirms, Sampdoria's chairman has issued a brief statement to Pagine Romaniste. "It is done for Schick in Giallorossi. I'm glad to see him at Roma."

It is finished for the passage of Czech striker Patrik Schick from Sampdoria to Rome. The agreement was reached on the basis of a 5 million EUR loan with a redemption obligation of 35 million EUR, plus 2 million bonuses and a percentage on the future resale. In the afternoon, the players' agents will meet in order to sign contracts. The player is ready for a five-year deal running until 2022 at 2.5 million EUR per season. Schick is expected in Rome this evening.