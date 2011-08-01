Breaking: Serie A want to anticipate end of transfer window after Premier League decision

Serie A clubs are also willing to anticipate the end of the transfer window from next season, Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta has confirmed.



Premier League clubs have just decided to end the next summer transfer window before the beginning of next season and Marotta hopes Italian clubs will do the same

Talking to Premium Sport on Thursday afternoon, Marotta revealed: “Premier League took a smart and wise decision. The transfer window is too long at the moment and its length is creating many troubles. A well-structured club can program transfers.”



“It’s not acceptable anymore to see player change club when the season is on. I think the Serie A must ask the Italian FA to take a decision and I believe there will be news in the future.” Premier League clubs won’t be allowed to make new signings from the 9th of August 2018 although they will be free to sell their players where the transfer market is still open.

