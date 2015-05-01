Breaking: Southampton edging closer to Gabbiadini deal
30 January at 18:20Premier League side Southampton are close to signing Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini, according to a report of Sky Sport.
As we’ve previously reported, the representatives of the Saints have had a meeting with their Napoli counterparts today in Milan to discuss a potential transfer of the former Sampdoria star. Gabbiadini is struggling with game time at the San Paolo and is willing to leave Napoli in the current transfer window.
Southampton have matched Napoli’s € 20 million asking price (€ 17 million plus € 3 million bonus) and the two parties are said to be close to reaching an agreement for the transfer of the 25-year-old hit-man who has yet to agree personal terms with the Premier League giants but is also looking forward to leaving his current club.
A positive end of negotiations could be just around the corner, watch this space for more details, there will be news regarding Gabbiadini’s Southampton move soon.
