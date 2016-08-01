Breaking: Spurs striker set for imminent exit
08 September at 10:27Disappointing Spurs striker Vincent Janssen is set to leave north London on loan. Turkish club Fenerbache, in fact, have agreed to sign the Dutchman on loan from Tottenham.
Fenerbache have just announced that they have reached an agreement with the Premier League giants and that the player will land in Istanbul today to continue negotiations with the Turkish club.
The Turkish transfer window remains open until midnight which means Janssen has still a few hours left to complete his loan move to Turkey.
“Our club announce that there is a principle of agreement with the player and Tottenham over the loan move of Dutch national team striker Vincent Janssen”, Fenerbachce announced through their official website.
BİLGİLENDİRME | https://t.co/ymGZcNjz8n pic.twitter.com/XgynI3a9zC— Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) September 8, 2017
“The 23-year-old striker will arrive at Istanbul Atatürk Airport at 12:30 today and negotiations will continue in Istanbul.”
“We will provide move information to the public in the coming hours”
Janssen joined Tottenham for € 22 million in summer 2016 but could only manage six goals and four assists in 39 appearances with the North London club.
