Tottenham are back in the race for Keita Balde Diao,

The Corriere dello Sport claim that the Senegalese winger is very much in Spurs’ sights.

The Senegal international won’t sign a new deal with current club Lazio, despite scoring 16 goals in Serie A with them last season.

Angered by the club’s attitude towards him, the former Barcelona trainee really wants to move to Juventus, but the Bianconeri won’t pay that much for him.

Incidentally, €30m is roughly similar to the pricetag asked by president Claudio Lotito.

​Tottenham fans have been critical at the lack of signings, with Kyle Walker departing and no major names joining at the other end.

Could this push Juventus to make a bigger offer for Keita, whose deal with the Biancocelesti expires next summer, allowing him to agree to a deal with anyone from January onwards.