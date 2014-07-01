Breaking: Spurs transfer blow as Inter match release clause of Uruguay International
31 July at 16:05Tottenham have recently being linked with signing Fiorentina star Matias Vecino who, however, is close to completing a € 24 million move to Inter.
La Viola have just announced that Inter have decided to pay the player’s € 24 million release clause and that the former Empoli star is set to undergo his medical with the Serie A giants in the coming hours.
“Fiorentina announce that FC Inter Milan have decided to match Matias Vecino’s release clause. Therefore, we allow the player to undergo his medical tests ahead of a move to Inter”, the Tuscans stated through their official website.
Vecino will become the second Fiorentina player to switch Florence with the black-and-blue side of Milan.
The nerazzurri, in fact, have already completed the € 7 million signing of Borja Valero who has already made his debut with Luciano Spalletti’s side.
Vecino has already reached an agreement with Inter and the announcement of is move to the San Siro is now just a matter of time.
