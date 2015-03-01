Breaking: Spurs U-23 coach and former Aston Villa defender dies after suffering heart attack
21 April at 11:22Former England and Aston Villa defender Ugo Ehiogu, 44, passed away in the early hours of this morning after suffering a heart attack, Tottenham Hotspurs have confirmed through their official webite.
Ehiogu collected 355 Premier League appearances during his playing career and was working as Tottenham’s U-23 coach.
“Words cannot express the shock and sadness that we all feel at the Club. Ugo’s immense presence will be irreplaceable. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his wife Gemma and his family”, Head of Coaching and Player Development John McDermott told the club’s official website.
The former England defender was hit by a stroke during a training on the pitch on Thursday morning with the club’s medical who rushed to treat him while and ambulance also arrived at Tottenham’s training ground to take Ehiogu to the hospital but it was immediately clear that the 44-year-old faced a life or death battle which, unfortunately he could not win.
“The Club sends its deepest condolences to Ugo’s family”, Tottenham also claim in their official statement.
