AC Milan are close to completing their first summer signing. Villareal’s Mateo Musacchio, in fact, is having his medical with the Serie A giants ahead of his summer move to the San Siro. A few months ago, Calciomercato.com exclusively reported a secret meeting between the Argentinean centre-back and representatives of AC Milan.As we reported a few weeks ago, AC Milan have also​Musacchio’s medical at Milan’s La Madonnina clinic begun at(CET+1). The player is expected to sign a four-year deal with AC Milan. The Serie A giants are set to complete the signing of the talented centre-back forwith Musacchio who will become the first signing of the new Chinese ownership.