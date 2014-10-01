Breaking: star defender undergoes AC Milan medical ahead of summer move
22 May at 09:49AC Milan are close to completing their first summer signing. Villareal’s Mateo Musacchio, in fact, is having his medical with the Serie A giants ahead of his summer move to the San Siro.
A few months ago, Calciomercato.com exclusively reported a secret meeting between the Argentinean centre-back and representatives of AC Milan. Musacchio gave his green light to move to the club during that meeting.
As we reported a few weeks ago, AC Milan have also reached an economic agreement with Villareal and the player is having his medical with AC Milan in this moment.
Musacchio’s medical at Milan’s La Madonnina clinic begun at 7.45am (CET+1). The player is expected to sign a four-year deal with AC Milan. The Serie A giants are set to complete the signing of the talented centre-back for € 15 million plus € 3 million add-ons with Musacchio who will become the first signing of the new Chinese ownership.
