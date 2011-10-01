Swansea City are set to stun the footballing world by landing Renato Sanches on loan,

The Liverpool, Milan, Chelsea and Manchester United target is seen as one of the most promising central midfielders in Europe, but has struggled for time at Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich wanted to loan out the 20-year-old in order to see him get some playing time, since he is not likely to see much this season.

Signed for a whole 35 million (plus plenty of bonuses) last summer after starring with Portual at Euro 2016, the former Benfica man has struggled for time at the Allianz Arena, and won’t be helped by the arrivals of James Rodriguez and Corentin Tolisso.

​Swansea Coach Paul Clement is an old acquaintance of Carlo Ancelotti’s, having worked with him at both Real Madrid and PSG. Chances are he’s made the most of this connection.

Liverpool had recently dropped out of the race for Sanches, Kaveh Solhekol writing on social media that “Liverpool have dropped their interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches.”