Eugenio Corini has resigned as Palermo Coach.

​Corini already manifested his desire to leave on Sunday, following a home defeat (0-1) to Inter Milan.

A former Palermo player from 2003 to 2007, Corini was brought in as the third Coach of Palermo’s campaign, in the hope that he could repeat what he did at Chievo in the 2013-2014 season.

It’s been a complete disaster of a season for the Sicilians, who have earned only one point at home, and are eleven short of safety.

​Corini had said as much ten days ago, when he bemoaned the fact that “every game in Palermo is an atomic bomb...BOOM!

“Nobody knows what will happen. Do you know what will happen? It’s wrong that you guys get into a mentality where you wonder whether this d**k of a coach will get fired after every defeat".

Corini follows Davide Ballardini and Roberto De Zerbi down the tunnel.