Breaking: THIRD Palermo Coach resigns after angry outburst
24 January at 11:07Eugenio Corini has resigned as Palermo Coach.
As reported in the Italian press (via the Gazzetta), the Rosanero gaffer wasn’t swayed by director of sport Nicola Salerno, who had met him to change Corini’s mind.
Corini already manifested his desire to leave on Sunday, following a home defeat (0-1) to Inter Milan.
A former Palermo player from 2003 to 2007, Corini was brought in as the third Coach of Palermo’s campaign, in the hope that he could repeat what he did at Chievo in the 2013-2014 season.
It’s been a complete disaster of a season for the Sicilians, who have earned only one point at home, and are eleven short of safety.
Corini had said as much ten days ago, when he bemoaned the fact that “every game in Palermo is an atomic bomb...BOOM!
“Nobody knows what will happen. Do you know what will happen? It’s wrong that you guys get into a mentality where you wonder whether this d**k of a coach will get fired after every defeat".
Corini follows Davide Ballardini and Roberto De Zerbi down the tunnel.
Our own sources tell us that Ballardini could be called back, with the two sides already discussing the situation.
Here's that (very justified) outburst once again...
