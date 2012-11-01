Walter Mazzarri è il nuovo allenatore del Torino: accordo totale e firma in corso @SkySport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 4, 2018

Walter Mazzarri allenatore del Torino: il tecnico dirigerà oggi pomeriggio la sessione in programma allo stadio Filadelfia #SFT — Torino Football Club (@TorinoFC_1906) January 4, 2018

Torino have agreed terms with Walter Mazzarri with the 56-year-old set to take over as first team coach. Having sacked Serbian tactician Siniša Mihajlović earlier today, Toro have acted quickly to secure his replacement.Mazzarri, who has coached the likes of Sampdoria, Napoli, Inter and Watford, will join the Granata on a deal which will run until 2020. Given the Italian’s preference for a three-man defence, his arrival will likely bring a tactical revolution to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, as well as a greater emphasis on improving the defensive side of their game.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)