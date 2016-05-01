Breaking: Torino prepare improved bid for unhappy AC Milan star
26 August at 16:12No secret AC Milan sta Mbaye Niang wants to leave AC Milan this summer. The French winger is not happy at the San Siro but he has also rejected any offer received so far.
The former Watford loanee has rejected a move to Everton earlier this summer. Then he has said no to Spartak Moscow and now he only wants to move to Torino as Sinisa Mihajlovic would welcome him with open arms at the Stadio Grande Torino.
AC Milan, however, have not accepted the granata’s latest € 12 million bid. Spartak Moscow, in fact, had made an offer in the region of € 18 million and that’s exactly as much as the rossoneri want to get from Niang’s sale.
The rossoneri could agree to sell Niang on loan with obligation to buy and Torino could soon make an improved € 14 million bid hoping that the player’s will could play a vital part in the deal.
Torino president Urbano Cairo has confirmed that he will sing a new striker before the summer transfer window shuts.
