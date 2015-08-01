Breaking: Tottenham Hotspur sign Davinson Sanchez
18 August at 19:15Tottenham Hotspur have announced the signing of Columbia international and Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez for a club record £42m via their official Twitter account.
The 21-year-old centre-back was Ajax’s player of the season last campaign – not surprise then that it was a high price to snatch Sanchez away from the Dutch side.
The Europa League finalist will be Spurs’ first signing this summer window, as the North London side look to press on from their runner-up finish in the Premier League last season.
The Colombia international, 21, has signed a contract with the Club until 2023. Full story - https://t.co/PX9ri1Fovd pic.twitter.com/U1C3YBEGuy— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 18, 2017
Follow: @Jac_talbot
Go to comments