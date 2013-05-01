Breaking: Tottenham on red alert as Koeman says England star has ‘one week’ to decide his future

Tottenham are rumoured to be one of the most interested clubs in signing Everton star Ross Barkley at the end of the current campaign.



The England International has one year left in his contract with the Toffees and Ronald Koeman wants his star to take a final decision over his future, not at the end of the season but within the next seven days.



The Dutchman held a pre match press conference today revealing his plans for the future of the talented attacking midfielder.



"He has one week to decide. The board is working a long time for Ross to stay for a long period.



"It's up to the player but we don't wait until August. We need an answer if he will accept the contract or we sign a player.



"If he leaves it so long you have doubts. I like to work with players who want to stay. I don't know, it's up to the player, he needs to make a decision."

