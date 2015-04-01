Breaking: Transfer blow for Barça as possible replacement of Luis Enrique confirms he will coach Argentina

Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli won’t be the manager of Barcelona in the 2017/18 campaign. The Argentinean had been linked with replacing Luis Enrique at the Camp Nou but the talented manager has just confirmed that he will become the next coach of Argentina.



“I can confirm that tomorrow’s game will be my last one as the manager of Sevilla. Coaching Argentina is a dream I have since I was a child . There is still no agreement between the Argentinean football federation and Sevilla but I feel like I need to go. My country needs me.”



​Sampaoli has a € 1.5 million release clause included in his contract with Sevilla. According to several reports in Spain, either Ernesto Valverde or Eduardo Berizzo could replace Sampaoli at Sevilla but what’s for sure is that the Argentinean won’t be the manager of Barcelona next season. Sampaoli joined Sevilla last summer after that he had conquered a South American Cup with Chile national team beating Argentina on penalties in the final.

