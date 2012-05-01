Breaking: transfer blow for Spurs and Chelsea as Cancelo lands in Italy to finalize Inter move

Transfer blow for Tottenham and Chelsea as Joao Cancelo has just landed in Italy to complete his move to Inter.



The Portuguese right-back is expected to move to the San Siro in a player-plus cash swap deal which will see Geoffrey Kondogbia move to the opposite direction, joining Valencia.



Cancelo is set to undergo his medical tests with the nerazzurri ahead of completing his move to the San Siro.



Both Tottenham and Chelsea have been linked with a summer move for the Portugal International and Juventus had also been rumoured to be interested in the 23-year-old who, however, has decided to join Inter instead.



Calciomercato.com will follow every step of Cancelo’s day in Milan, from his medical until the moment his move to Inter will be announced. Cancelo is set to become the fourth summer signing of the nerazzurri after the likes of Borja Valero, Matias Vecino and Milan Skriniar.

