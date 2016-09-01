Uruguayan starletis having his medical with Juventus right now, the club have announced through their official website. Bentancur won the Sub20 with Uruguay national team in January and was a transfer target ofalthough Juventus managed to seal the player’s transfer thorough a fist-option clause they had previously agreed with Boca Juniors.Bentancur will move to Juventus for € 9.4 million and will move to the J Stadium at the end of the season. The player, however, is having his medical today because Juventus’ option to buy expires at the end of the month.