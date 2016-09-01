Breaking: Uruguayan starlet has Juventus medical
03 April at 15:00Uruguayan starlet Rodrigo Bentancur is having his medical with Juventus right now, the club have announced through their official website. Bentancur won the Sub20 with Uruguay national team in January and was a transfer target of Manchester United although Juventus managed to seal the player’s transfer thorough a fist-option clause they had previously agreed with Boca Juniors.
Bentancur will move to Juventus for € 9.4 million and will move to the J Stadium at the end of the season. The player, however, is having his medical today because Juventus’ option to buy expires at the end of the month.
Rodrigo #Bentancur è a Torino! In corso le visite al #Jmedical pic.twitter.com/dy6tKBZN7r— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) April 3, 2017
