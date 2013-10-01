Sky Sports are "awaiting confirmation" of Virgil Van Dijk's move to Liverpool.



The British outlet's Dan Gilmour, speaking on Sky Sports News, seemed to make it clear that that the deal was going to come about sooner rather than later.



Van Dijk handed in a transfer request two weeks ago, but Southampton have reacted by threatening to bench him.



Gilmour confirmed recent reports that, with the Saints signing Wesley Hoedt from Lazio, it looked likely that Van Dijk could move on now that he's been replaced.



“Centre-back Wesley Hoedt will be joining Southampton,” Gilmour added.

“That’s what the Lazio sporting director said on Sunday.

“Will that have a direct impact on Van Dijk? He trained with Southampton’s Under-18s yesterday, he wants to leave the club.

“He handed in a transfer request and strongly criticised the club’s management.