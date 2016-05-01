Simone #Verdi dice no al #Napoli: la sua decisione è restare a Bologna, tutto confermato @SkySport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 16, 2018

Simone Verdi has decided against making a high-profile move to Napoli. The Bologna forward was expected to switch this month, but will remain with his current club.The emerging Italian international has been highly sought-after this season. Napoli were favorites to land him for a long time. Indeed, an agreement was reached between the two clubs for Verdi this week.However, Verdi is concerned that he won’t get the playing time he desires in Napoli.Now, the Azzurri will turn their search for offensive support back towards Gerard Deulofeu. The Barcelona forward is expected to return to Italy. Napoli, Inter Milan, and AC Milan are all vying for his services.