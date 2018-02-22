Breaking: Vincenzo Montella was sacked by Sevilla
28 April at 20:40Vincenzo Montella joined Sevilla about 4 months ago but he has now been sacked by the Spanish club. After losing last night against Levante, Montella was just recently let go today. The ex-Milan coach had started off his Sevilla career well but his club did not win a game since March 19th 2018. He will now be free to find another team as you can view Sevilla's statement on the matter bellow right here on Calciomercato.com. You can also click on our gallery zone to view some Sevilla-Montella pics.
El #SevillaFC destituye a @VMontella— Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) 28 aprile 2018
https://t.co/xPxLVvK53E pic.twitter.com/LTQKVJqzAn
A guidare la squadra da oggi al termine della stagione sarà Joaquin Caparros a cui è stato chiesto di centrare la qualificazione in Europa League, ma che non si legherà a lungo con il Siviglia finchè non sarà definito il nuovo quadro dirigenziale.
@JoaquinCaparros toma el mando del #SevillaFC hasta final de temporada— Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) 28 aprile 2018
https://t.co/DJvaUxyoEF pic.twitter.com/PBvqMNdYry
