Breaking: Watford announce their successor to Mazzarri
27 May at 15:06
Watford has announced that former Hull City boss Marco Silva will be their new manager. The Hornets, who recently parted company with Italian tactician Walter Mazzarri, have won the race to sign the Portuguese coach despite interest from Porto and Crystal Palace.
The 39-year-old will be given the title of Head Coach and despite failing to keep The Tigers in the Premier League this season, is regarded as one of Europe’s most promising young talents.
OFFICIAL: #watfordfc is delighted to confirm the appointment of Marco Silva as Head Coach. pic.twitter.com/E90cIca34s— Watford FC (@WatfordFC) May 27, 2017
