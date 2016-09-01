BOOM! ARSENE WENGER TOLD TO HIS PLAYERS THAT HE WILL LEAVE ARSENAL!

Here details of when and how the talk happened https://t.co/nOkJEpjzoR — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) 7 marzo 2017

Arsene Wenger is reported to have told Arsenal players that he will step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season. According to Italian football journalistArsenal are reported to have offered Wenger a two-year contract extension although the Frenchman seems intentioned to part companies with the North London club after spending over 20 years with the Gunners.Wenger’s Arsenal will face Bayern Munich with the impossible task of subverting the first leg’s verdict as Bayern Munich trashed the Gunners 5-1 in an Allianz Arena clash three weeks ago.Many Arsenal fans will celebrate this news although Palmeri insists that the club’s board has yet to be informed about Wenger’s decision and that “everything can still happen”.