Breaking: Wenger reportedly informs Arsenal players that he's off in June
07 March at 14:45Arsene Wenger is reported to have told Arsenal players that he will step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season. According to Italian football journalist Tancredi Palmeri, the Frenchman has informed the team members about his decision but has yet to have a meeting with the club’s board to inform people running the club as well.
Arsenal are reported to have offered Wenger a two-year contract extension although the Frenchman seems intentioned to part companies with the North London club after spending over 20 years with the Gunners.
Wenger’s Arsenal will face Bayern Munich with the impossible task of subverting the first leg’s verdict as Bayern Munich trashed the Gunners 5-1 in an Allianz Arena clash three weeks ago.
Many Arsenal fans will celebrate this news although Palmeri insists that the club’s board has yet to be informed about Wenger’s decision and that “everything can still happen”.
BOOM! ARSENE WENGER TOLD TO HIS PLAYERS THAT HE WILL LEAVE ARSENAL!— Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) 7 marzo 2017
Here details of when and how the talk happened https://t.co/nOkJEpjzoR
Go to comments