Arsene Wenger is set to make a dramatic move this afternoon by dropping his number one goalkeeper Petr Cech for the FA Cup Final. BBC Radio 5 Live reports that the Czech custodian will be relegated to the bench with David Ospina getting a starting berth for the showpiece occasion.



Speaking to 5 Live, former Chelsea and Everton star Pat Nevin claimed that Wenger was effectively punishing the 35-year-old for announcing that he is considering a move away from the club this summer.



Reports suggest that Cech has been devastated by the news of his omission as The Gunners lok to salvage something from a woeful season that has seen them miss out on Champions League football whilst at the same time, preventing Chelsea from becoming only the secong English side to win the double on two occasions.



The Wembley showdown kicks-off at 5.30pm UK time with Antonio Conte’s side huge favourites to take club footballs oldest cup competition.