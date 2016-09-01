Inside World Football journalist Matt Scott has revealed that Arsene Wenger has signed a new two-year deal at Arsenal. Having stated at the weekend that he had made his decision about his future comes the news that he could have already penned an extension at The Emirates.



Scott tweeted last night that; “So I'm hearing Arsene has already signed his two-year contract extension and the club are looking for a good time to announce it. This morning I've approached Arsenal for comment on this and I've been referred to the prior statement."

