Sky Sports has reported that West Ham United have emerged as the surprise candidate to take Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney this summer. Reporter Kaveh Solhekol has also tweeted that the Hammers could launch a shock swoop at the end of the season.



West Ham interested in signing Wayne Rooney if Manchester United allow him to leave this summer. Told "Never say never" — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) March 21, 2017

The 31-year-old’s future is still uncertain after he turned down a lucrative move to China to stay at Old Trafford for the remainder of the current campaign. Everton has also been strongly linked with a move to take him back to his boyhood idols where he burst on to the scene at the turn of the century.