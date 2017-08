Zlatan Ibrahimovic has announced his return to Manchester United through his official social media accounts. The former Sweden International has posted a picture and a caption that confirm his return to the Old Trafford.The Red Devils ahve also confirmed the return of Ibra through their official website.The Swede will wear the no. 10 shirt next season."I am back to finish what I started. It was always mine and the club's intention for me to stay. I cannot wait to get back out on that Old Trafford pitch, but I also know that I have to take my time to make sure that I am ready. I have been working hard and will continue to do so to make sure I am in the best possible condition for my return to the pitch”, the former Juve, Milan and Inter told the club’s official website. ​Ibrahimovic and Manchester United parted companies a few months ago as the Premier League giants refused to extend the player’s stay at the Old Trafford. His return to the Red side of Manchester, however, is now a deal.