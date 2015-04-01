Breaking: Zlatan Ibrahimovic announces Man Utd return as Red Devils reveal squad number
24 August at 15:17Zlatan Ibrahimovic has announced his return to Manchester United through his official social media accounts. The former Sweden International has posted a picture and a caption that confirm his return to the Old Trafford.
The Red Devils ahve also confirmed the return of Ibra through their official website.
I UNITED it @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/2rgvuvoT0m— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) August 24, 2017
The Swede will wear the no. 10 shirt next season.
"I am back to finish what I started. It was always mine and the club's intention for me to stay. I cannot wait to get back out on that Old Trafford pitch, but I also know that I have to take my time to make sure that I am ready. I have been working hard and will continue to do so to make sure I am in the best possible condition for my return to the pitch”, the former Juve, Milan and Inter told the club’s official website.
Ibrahimovic and Manchester United parted companies a few months ago as the Premier League giants refused to extend the player’s stay at the Old Trafford. His return to the Red side of Manchester, however, is now a deal.
