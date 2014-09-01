Brighton boss believes in 'manager windows'

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton has said he supports the idea there should be a restriction on clubs making changes but he concedes that a lot of trigger-happy owners are unlikely to agree, according to the Daily Mirror.



This comes after the recent sacking of boss Frank de Boer from Crystal Palace.

He said: “It’s an interesting thought and one that I think deserves more consideration.

“It’s one that I can’t see happening because I think the pressures of the game, the pressures that clubs are under and the decisions they will make. And the changes that we have these days in the ownership of clubs.”



Hughton, meanwhile, has told his record signing Jose Izquierdo he will have to wait for his full debut.



“He’s very keen, and I suppose yes, it’s a little bit of a difficult situation when you’ve spent the money that we have on somebody of he’s ability and quality.

“But I think he understands he came here and is not at the same levels as everybody else in terms of fitness.