This is only the 10th ever meeting between Brighton and Chelsea – the Blues have won each of the last seven contests in all competitions.



Chelsea have won all five of their English league matches against Brighton – should they win this match, only one team will have a better 100% record against an opponent since the Football League began in 1888 (Wimbledon against Bournemouth, eight wins out of eight).



Brighton have picked up just one win from their last 12 Premier League games (D5 L6), failing to score in eight of these fixtures.



However, at home Brighton have lost just one of their last 10 in the Premier League (W3 D6), though both of their defeats at the Amex Stadium this season have been against ‘big six’ opposition (Man City and Liverpool).



Chelsea have won just one of their last five away league games (D3 L1), drawing each of the last two. They’ve not gone three away games without a win in the Premier League under Antonio Conte.



The Blues have won 44 of their 75 away games against newly promoted sides in the Premier League – only Arsenal (45) have won more. Chelsea’s last defeat in such a fixture was in March 2014 at Crystal Palace, winning nine and drawing two since.