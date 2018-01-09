Brighton have joined the race to sign Bruno Peres,

The Roma full-back is no longer starting games, despite being a high-profile signing in the summer of 2016, having previously starred at Torino.

Compared by quite a few to Maicon, the Brazilian has also been linked to Chelsea and Benfica.

The Portuguese side is particularly interested, but Sky Italia claim that Brighton are also planning to swoop for the full-back in the January window.

Chris Hughton’s side is looking for extra players to hold onto 12th place, and Peres has the attacking instincts in order to make a difference in attack, though he has been criticised for a lack of sharpness and some defensive problems.

Peres has only played 544 Serie A minutes this season, and only contributed two assists in Serie A action last season with the Giallorossi. He has been unable to make the most of an injury crisis on the left, where the likes of Karsdorp and Florenzi have had injuries.