Brighton-Liverpool: Team updates and confirmed lineups

• This will be the first league meeting between these two sides since Brighton were last in the top-flight in 1982-83 – the Seagulls secured a 2-2 draw at the Goldstone Ground on that occasion in March 1983.



• However, their most recent encounter came in an FA Cup 5th round tie in February 2012, with Liverpool winning 6-1 en-route to an FA Cup Final defeat against Chelsea.



• Liverpool have won just one of their last four Premier League away trips to newly-promoted sides (D1 L2), winning against Middlesbrough 3-0 in December 2016.



• This will be the fourth time Chris Hughton has faced Liverpool in the Premier League, losing the other three matches whilst Norwich City boss with an aggregate score of 3-15.



• Only against Manchester City (17) have Chris Hughton’s sides conceded more goals than they have against Liverpool (15), though they’ve played twice the number of games against the Citizens (6).



• The Amex Stadium will be the 57th ground that Liverpool have played at in the Premier League; they’ve won at 52 of the previous 56, more than any other team.



• Since losing their opening game against Manchester City, Brighton are unbeaten in six Premier League games at home, though the last four have all ended level (W2 D4 L0).



• Liverpool have now made 48 changes to their starting XI this season in the Premier League, 11 more than any other side (Everton next on 37).



• Mohamed Salah has had a hand in 14 goals in his 14 games for Liverpool this season in the Premier League (12 goals, 2 assists).



• Salah’s haul of 12 goals in his first 14 Premier League games for Liverpool is a club record.