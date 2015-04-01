Brighton are preparing to land a former Manchester City player in Stevan Jovetic, according to

The newly-promoted side is set to rival Championship upgrades Newcastle for the second striker, who cost Manchester City

The South Coast side has not scored in the Premier League yet, losing 2-0 to both Manchester City and Leicester City.

Jovetic has struggled to get regular playing time at Inter Milan, and was little more than an impact player during his time at Manchester City.

The 27-year-old was trying to force a move to Sevilla, where he was a success last season, scoring six goals and playing a blinder against Real Madrid.

Sevilla and Inter could not agree to a price, however, and the Liga side has since focussed on signing other players, landing the likes of Nolito and Jesus Navas.

Jovetic only ever managed eight Premier League goals with City, and six with Inter over one-and-a-half seasons.

€26 million back in 2013.