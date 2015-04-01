News out of England today has an ex Serie A player moving to England. In a busy summer many players have switched clubs and cultures, and there is another announcement today emanating across parts of the UK and Portugal. Sporting Lisbon have officially transferred Argentine Ezequiel Schelotto to Brighton and Hove Albion Football club. The well traveled player has had stints in Italy with Inter, Cesena, and Atalanta before moving to Portugal. It’s yet another time to pack and move, as Schelotto now moves to England to ply his trade.