Brighton wrap up surprising deal for former Chelsea and AC Milan striking target

Like Sky Sport recently revealed, AC Milan had followed Celtic striker Moussa Dembele this past summer but in the end, it is Brighton who will be getting him. The English side will dish out 18 million sterling pounds to secure the services of the young starlet.



Dembele appeared in 18 games so far this season for Celtic as he scored 8 goals in all competitions. He will be one to watch out for in the future as he will be now joining Brighton in the EPL.

