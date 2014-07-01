Brignoli: ‘I closed my eyes...’

Benevento goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli is the unlikely hero of the day as the Italian keeper netted a last-gasp equalizer to help Benevento seal the first Serie A point in the club’s history. Brignoli ‘ruined’ Gennaro Gattuso managerial debut with AC Milan as the rossoneri were held to 2-2 draw by the relegation candidates.



Talking to Sky Sport at the end of the game, Brignoli described his goal: “It’s a dream come true, I closed my eyes, I jumped and, somehow, I scored. I am happy for our fans and for this club. We are all leaving a dream even if we hoped we could do a bit better this season. Nobody has ever told us anything wrong, we had nothing to lose today, I closed my eyes and jumped.”



“We have lost many games in stoppage time this season but we want to end the campaign with no regrets. Today we proved we can play at the same level of any other team, we did the same against Juve and Cagliari.”

