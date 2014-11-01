Brignoli trolls Gattuso after late equaliser against AC Milan

The man of the moment: Alberto Brignoli, 26-year-old goalkeeper, who won Benevento their first ever point in Serie A with a last-gasp header against AC Milan, which made it 2-2 in the dying seconds. During an interview with 105 Friends on Radio 105, the Juventus loanee spoke of the incredible emotions experienced yesterday: “Gattuso has bitten, I’m sure it still burns. But there it was, in the 95th minute.”



“The goal? I was about to enter the area, then it all happened so quickly. Ten seconds before I was going over it in my head, like with the PlayStation in my hand, then told myself to move. I did not even see the ball come in because I was on the other side. I hit the ball with the back of my neck. I have had so many messages since the final whistle. Before the game, I had 5,000 or 6,000 followers on Instagram, and now I have 31,000 or 32,000. Will I change position? No, I cannot run. I have no patience.”



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)