British MP puts pressure on FIFA to delay, move World Cup from Russia

A Welsh Labour MP has called for FIFA to delay the World Cup and move it out of Russia in wake of the country using a nerve agent to attack a former spy in Britain.



Stephen Kinnock, the MP for Aberavon, told the Good Morning Wales programme: "I have to say whilst I think this may well sound really quite unrealistic, I think it would be much better to have a co-ordinated action with FIFA, looking even at the possibility of delaying the world cup and having it in a different country."



"What the Russians have done here is completely unacceptable - do we really think that just in a few months we will almost be vindicating the way that they behave by having a celebration of football, and the beautiful game, in their country," he added.



"I think if we were to just withdraw unilaterally... in this case the English team were to withdrawal, I think that wouldn't quite be the right way to go about this. Whereas a co-ordinated action across FIFA, that would be really felt in Russia and I think this is a very serious thing that has happenedand there needs to be a serious response."