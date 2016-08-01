British tabloid: Ronaldo considering move to Chelsea
28 January at 12:20Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo is weighing up a move to Chelsea this summer, according to The Sun.
Ronaldo is keen to leave Santiago Bernabeu after this season, with the Premier League his prefered destination. Alexis Sanchez's move to Manchester United, however, has ruled out a return to Old Trafford.
Chelsea, though, are keen to take advantage and bring the Portugal captain to Stamford Bridge.
The outlet reports that the reigning Ballon d’Or winner is fed up with investigations from Spanish tax authorities over a reported 15 million euro evasion charge.
The Sun also writes that the five-time Ballon d’Or-winner is also annoyed that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has told him cannot have a pay rise which he was promised after winning the 2017 Champions League.
Stamford Bridge bosses fear midfielder Eden Hazard could be lured away in the summer by either Real Madrid or Paris St Germain. Despite being desperate to hold on to their Belgium star, they could be tempted to let him leave for Madrid if Ronaldo was included in a deal.
Go to comments