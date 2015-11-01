Reports from Chile have confirmed that the brother-in–law of Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal has been shot dead in Santiago. Eduardo Neira was the partner of Vidal’s younger sister Ambar Scarlett.





La Quarta (via Calciomercato.com) states that Neira had pulled up to traffic lights when a vehicle pulled up alongside and fired six shots. Despite being able to get free from the car he passed away shortly after his arrival at hospital. The motive for the attack is still unknown and the culprits are believed to be still at large which police believe are part of a drug trafficking gang.

Vidal’s father Erasmo has been arrested twice in connection with illegal ownership of a fire-arm and of cocaine smuggling whilst his brother Sandrino has previously been arrested for assault. Ambar herself was arrested in 2012 for armed robbery but all charges were then dropped.