Brother reveals Chelsea target’s dream is to play for PSG
28 March at 21:20Chelsea are said to be close to signing AS Monaco star Tiemoue Bakayoko, 22. According to reports, the promising central midfielder would cost Chelsea € 40 million with the player who has been offered a five-year deal. The two parties have reportedly reached a preliminary agreement but the brother of Bakayoko has revealed that the French starlet could have different plans for his future.
Talking to RMC Sport the brother of the 22-year-old said: “Tiemoue is a parisien,his dream is to play for PSG, he’s always wanted that since he was a child. Once he told me: “If they offer me a chance to move to the club, why should I turn it down?”
Psg are of course among the host of teams interested in welcoming the player’s services in the summer but Chelsea are in pole position to sign the player.
Bakayoko has three goals and one assist in 41 appearances with Monaco, not to bad considering that he plays as holding midfielder.
Go to comments