‘Brozovic is Inter’s Toni Kroos’
05 April at 14:00Marcelo Brozovic may have finally find his perfect position on the pitch. The Croatian star has been imposing himself in the regista role putting down a few top performances in that position of the pitch.
Luciano Spalletti moved him deep on the pitch after mainly starting him as an attacking midfielder in the first part of the campaign.
During yesterday’s derby of Milan, Brozovic put down another brilliant performance and La Gazzetta dello Sport praised him.
“The key is always Brozovic”, La Gazzetta dello Sport writes.
“He is an atypical play-maker, he is almost like Toni Kroos for Real Madrid. He is always in the middle of Inter’s game, he manages so many ball possessions and he is also able to play closer to the opponent’s goal and play vertical, just like Toni Kroos.”
Brozovic was close to leaving Inter in the January transfer window with Arsenal and Everton interested but Inter did not reach any agreement to sell him and now Brozovic is one of the cornerstones of this Inter side.
