Brozovic posts a picture of himself in the pool after the derby which infuriates the Inter fans

Inter Milan were leading by a 2-0 score against rivals AC Milan earlier today but goals from Romagnoli and Zapata allowed the rossoneri to earn a 2-2 draw against Inter. The nerazzurri fans were not pleased by the score as this was a chance for them to leapfrog their eternal rivals.



Marcelo Brozovic did not play in the Derby but he posted a picture on Instagram which has really infuriated the Inter fan base. He posted a picture of himself and 3 of his teammates in the pool having fun after the game. This was not a great time to post such a picture as Inter fans are upset by the club's poor play of late.



Manchester United have been interested in Brozovic for some time now as he hasn't seen much playing time for the nerazzurri this season. He appeared in 23 games for Inter as he scored 5 goals and added 2 assists on the season.