Bruno Peres' exit could bring Barca star to Roma
04 January at 11:20Former Torino and Santos product Bruno Peres made his high-profile move to Roma in August of 2016. Since then, the Brazilian has become the target of increasing frustration and anger from fans over his poor play. Now, it seems, Roma’s brass agree and will be shipping him out of the Eternal City as soon as they’re able to.
Reports have surfaced that Portuguese powerhouse Benfica is willing to take a flyer on the struggling fullback and are pushing to acquire him this month. Additionally, Turkish club Galatasaray have made inquires about his availability.
As for the player, he wishes to remain in Italy and favors a move to another club. However, for Roma’s sporting director, Monchi, such a possibility would likely preclude president James Pallotta from recouping his €13.5 million investment since Italian clubs would require a discount do to his horrendous form.
As for Pallotta, he has privately stewed about the signing of Bruno Peres from the start, as he had deep reservations about Walter Sabatini’s acquisition from the start. Though the right back was successful in Torino, he excelled in a 3-5-2 formation, which isn’t what Luciano Spalletti, nor current manager Eusebio di Francesco use.
With Alessandro Florenzi the only other healthy player capable of playing the right side (Rick Karsdorp is still recovering from his ACL rupture), it’s likely Monchi will focus on reinforcing that position. Barcelona’s Aleix Vidal is a current favorite of his and will be within Roma’s budget.
Matthew Klimberg (@KlimbergCalcio)
