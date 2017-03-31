Update: Bad news for Fofana: the latest on his injury

During today's game between Udinese and Juventus (1-1 FT), Seko Fofana picked up a pretty severe injury. According to Sky Sport, it seems like Fofana fractured his fibula and his season is now likely all but over. Fofana was having a break-out season for Udinese as he is currently at the hospital undergoing tests. The official news and diagnosis of the injury will only come out later as the club will release a note on the matter.



As previously stated, it doesn't look good for him as his season is now likely to be finished. This was an important scouting game for the Juve management as Fofana and Meret are quite high on their list. It was also an opportunity for them to have some discussions with Udinese, who will now have to deal with this injury.



Juve failed to get all three points but they still where able to gain ground on second placed Roma (who lost yesterday to Napoli). Allegri's men are looking to win a 6th straight league title which has never been done before in the Serie A.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)