Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will be leaving the club at the end of the season and who knows, the great man could be finally hanging up his boots after next summer’s World Cup finals should Italy get to Russia 2018.





The player himself however, has made it clear that he does not want to discuss his future options until the end of the campaign but Tuttosport writes this morning that the Italian legend has at least four offers on the table already.

The journal states that FIFA boss Gianni Infantino would like Buffon to play a prominent role in the organisation should he decide to retire and FIGC chief Carlo Tavecchio has also expressed an interest in him joining Italian football’s governing body.



Then there’s his current club who are of course interested in him possibly playing an executive role at the Allianz Stadium.



Finally there’s the MLS where it’s reported that New York City are ready to offer Buffon the chance to extend his playing career beyond his 40th birthday. A lot of choices are out there but being the professional that he is, the only thing that matters at the moment is Sunday’s match against Sassuolo.