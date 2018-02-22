Italy goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon has conducted an in-depth interview on Italian TV show Tiki Taka.



The first of many questions focused on who he thought would be his natural successor and would it be Gianluigi Donnarumma?

“I have not crowned him as my heir just yet,” replied Buffon, “he has great talents that’s for sure and is putting in some splendid performances for Milan.”



Then he was asked if he was surprised by the emergence of Roma custodian Alisson Becker?



“Not really, I have been aware of him for the past two or three years and I’m impressed by his calmness on the field.”



On title rival Pepe Reina at Napoli;



“Another great goalkeeper who is always decisive and can really affect a game.”



Next up, a look back at who he considered to be the greatest players he’d ever faced;



Ronaldo was a phenomenon and there were times when he seemd like an extra-terrestrial on the field.



“Francesco Totti I have known since I was 15 and I’m saying nothing new when I say that him, Del Piero, Baggio, Cassano and Pirlo were the greatest talents in regards to attacking ability.”



On his future;



“What will I do next year? Nothing in particular; now I just need to concentrate on my final season. I will sit down and talk with Juventus at the end of the campaign.”



Asked if he would consider an executive place in Turin, he replied; “Each of us must follow the road that we feel is best. For those of us who are footballers who feel the passion inside, to stop playing is like dying.”



On his possible recall to the national team; “What Luigi Di Biagio said I have nothing to add. I did consider going on vacation for a few days when the next international break comes around but when your country calls you must answer the call and not desert them.”



Finally, away from football;



“I keep in touch with Roger Federer because a few years ago he stated that he was inspired by me. I also have affection for Cameroon which all started during Italia 90 with the goalkeeper N’Kono. He was my idol and my love started there.”