Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has been speaking ahead of tomorrow’s big Champions League clash with Spurs.



The veteran was asked if tomorrow’s match could be his last if the Bianconeri go out of the competition to which he replied; “I’ve not thought about this because I’m an optimist by nature. I hope this is not the last for myself or for Juventus.”



On tomorrows opponents he explained that; “They are a side that can cause us difficulty and they play good football so it should be very good to watch. The team that is more clinical will win the tie.”



Asked who he feared he replied; “Tottenham have some very good attacking players. (Harry) Kane and (Delle) Alli are players that we must not let dictate things.”



On the pessimism that surrounded the club after the first-leg, Buffon stated that; “When Juventus plays badly there is always pessimism. We are used to doing well but sometimes you have to give the opponent credit.”