As we reported earlier this week, Italian goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon has been talking about his future on Italian television.

The 40-year-old appeared on a show on Canale 5 and in a frank interview with Maurizio Costanzo, the player surprised everyone when he was asked about how he would feel leaving Juventus at the end of the season.



“It won’t present a problem,” claimed Buffon, “It’s happened twice before when I went off course and no longer felt that I wanted to play for the club.



“Fortunately, things changed and I stayed in Turin.”



Costanzo then asked him what the highlight of his career with the Old Lady was, to which Buffon replied: “The most beautiful was the first of these six scudetti that I have won. It was liberating.”



So what was the worst moment in his Juventus career? “The darkest period was not the relegation to Serie B, but the year we finished seventh.



“We lost our pride and our identity and for someone who has lived an epic life with Juventus, this situation was suffocating for me.”