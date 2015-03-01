It has been an exemplary week for Gianluigi Buffon. In a span of a few days the world renowned goalkeeper has passed Juventus legend Giampiero Boniperti’s record of minutes played for the Old Lady, then appeared in his 1,000th match in Italy’s 2-0 win over Albania on Friday.





It’s never easy to predict who will be legendary at a young age. One teenager who had the hunger in his eyes from the very beginning was Buffon. His memorable start for Parma against Milan in November 1995 as a 17-year-old was immediately a showcase as to how intensely focused this young man is. Add to that the body of a pure athlete and the agility and movement that would be appreciated by gymnasts and ballerinas. He was born to be something special, but it was what he brought in other ways that made him flourish into the ‘best ever’ conversation. Just as the past generation witnessed Dino Zoff for an entire era as he dominated the goalkeeper position for Juventus and Italy, the same can be said for the current incumbent.

The traits of Gigi are a list of physical and psychological attributes. His highlight reel of saves speaks for itself. A giant in stature, but he is also a giant in heart. When Gigi chose to stay with Juventus when they were relegated and played one season in the Serie B, he forever changed the hearts and minds of Bianconeri fans worldwide. Beyond this, his decision to stay and continue to play in Serie A amidst attention from every top side in the world for over a decade is commendable. Buffon’s character and smile has been a staple and thus a characteristic of the league for over twenty years.

It would be unfair to say that Buffon’s life has been all roses and butterflies. Fighting off depression at one point and gambling allegations at another, every hero has a set of flaws to overcome. And Gigi has conquered every challenge set in front of him. The back injury that caused him to miss World Cup 2010 eventually led to surgery that kept him out of the first part of the following season. Like a super hero he always recovers. Numerous teammates have praised him for his work-rate and his never ending competitive attitude. Even as he approaches 40, the drive and stamina of Superman continue.





Gigi’s leadership for Italy and Juventus are sometimes understated and overlooked. It’s easy to watch him parry shots, but let us not forget how vocal he has been both on and off the field to make his teammates who they are. His ability to direct his defence is one of his most Zoff like qualities, much like the Bruce Lee philosophy ‘The Art of Fighting without Fighting’. In the locker room his presence is not only felt but also intensely influential. Juve fans will recall his post match speech following defeat to Sassuolo in October of 2015. In a time of uncertainty it was Buffon that emerged as a man well equipped to lead his comrades on the path to the Scudetto.

Not every player can sustain for the number of years as Gigi. Consider the wealth of people he has played against from George Weah and Roberto Baggio in the 90’s, to Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo today. The man has featured for Ancelotti, Lippi, Capello, Conte, and Allegri. The depth of experience is a testament to Gigi’s ability to maintain top form across the decades. As the Bianconeri goalkeeper, Gigi has won nine Scudetti and played in two Champions League finals. He won the World Cup in ‘06, and he is Italy’s most capped player still playing. Everyone wonders if Gigi will play beyond the World Cup next summer in Russia.

Regardless of how Gianluigi Buffon decides to spend his days after he hangs up his gloves, his unbelievable character and strength of influence will undoubtedly bring him continued success. He holds the sophistication of a true gentleman and the heart of a lion. Whatever the future holds for Gigi, Bianconeri tifosi will hope that his legacy lasts for a very long time.





David Baleno