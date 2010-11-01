Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has had to undergo surgery on a broken foot and will not return to the field until 2018. The 31-year-old fractured a metatarsal during training on Tuesday which will keep him sidelined for several months.



The German international has received get well soon messages from around the football world and his great rival at Juventus, Gianluigi Buffon, has also sent his best wishes. The Italian goalkeeping legend posted a message on Twitter which read; “Good luck @Manuel_Neuer. I want to see you on the field as soon as possible